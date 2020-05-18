Bloomsburg Businesses gear up for "yellow phase"

Columbia County will join the list of counties in yellow phase Friday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Columbia County is finally at the end of the red phase with retail stores able to open Friday.

But you still won't be allowed inside of the Dutch Wheelman Bike Shop on Main Street Bloomsburg.

They've been able to operate for weeks with a waiver because they perform repairs.

However, all business has been done curbside.

The owner says although it's more challenging he's going to keep it that way even once yellow phase takes effect

"It's all going to depend on the number of the coronavirus cases in the area. The trick with this virus is a lot of people carry it and they don't know it," said owner Frans Verstraeten.

The owner of a furniture store that also paints and refurbishes items was in the middle of moving from one location in downtown Bloomsburg to a new space on Route 11 when she was forced to shut down.

She put all of her shop renovations on hold

"I really had no idea if we were ever going to be able to reopen again," said Cori Farrell who owns Cori's Furniture Simply Unique.

Farrell describes the overwhelming relief she felt when she learned she could open back up.

"I mean we get to start painting, and selling furniture; doing what I love to do everyday. I was ecstatic when I saw it, actually I couldn't believe it, because I really thought June 4th was going to be the day and honestly I wasn't even sure about June 4th," Farrell said.

Canceled proms and postponed wedding certainly hit exclusively you bridal shop hard, but the owner is delighted that brides from the area will soon be able to look at gowns in person and hand select their shoes and bridesmaid dresses.

"I know right now we haven't been able to but this is a great community and I'm waiting for them to come back and we're here for them ready to go," said store owner Kim Keck

Columbia County Commissioners asked the governor to move them into yellow phase nearly two weeks ago and considered defying state orders if he wouldn't do it.

Commissioner Chris young is excited for yellow phase but would still like to see more business able to open.