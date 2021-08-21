Amazing Herbs From The Rare and Exotic To The Familiar

PORT MURRAY, N.J. — Well Sweep Herb Farm is a family farm located in the picturesque mountains of Warren County and is home to one of the largest collections of herbs and perennials in the country. Germinating from the seed of handed down tradition and hobby Well Sweep is in their 52nd year. Home and Backyard's Paul Epsom visits the farm for a tour and a look at their amazing selection of herbs.
They offer common herbs and rare and exotic herbs from around the world. Well Sweep's collection tops 1,898 varieties.