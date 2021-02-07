WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — New Trail Brewing Company Craft Beer is blazing a trail in craft beer popularity. We visited their facility in Williamsport to get a tour of their craft beer operation. Located in an a restored brick industrial building, their Tasting Room is both family and dog friendly. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating. You can find their beer, PA Wines, & PA inspired cocktails available all of the time. Home and Backyard had the opportunity to learn about their philosophy, brewing process and sample some of their excellent craft beers.
New Trail Brewing Company... An Adventure In Craft Beer
Tour And Take An Unforgettable "Flight"