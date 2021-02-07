New Trail Brewing Company... An Adventure In Craft Beer

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — New Trail Brewing Company Craft Beer is blazing a trail in craft beer popularity. We visited their facility in Williamsport to get a tour of their craft beer operation. Located in an a restored brick industrial building, their Tasting Room is both family and dog friendly. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating. You can find their beer, PA Wines, & PA inspired cocktails available all of the time. Home and Backyard had the opportunity to learn about their philosophy, brewing process and sample some of their excellent craft beers.