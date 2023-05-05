Celebrate Mom And Make A Mother's Love Latte

KINGSTON, Pa. — Celebrate Mom with a special drink! Jackie Lewandoski visited Mattern's Floral Café where they prepared a fabulous latte that will make mom feel like a queen!

A visit to Mattern's Floral Café is always a treat, but if you really want to make you mother feel special stop in and treat mom to a special tea, latte or coffee, pick up a bouquet of flowers and enjoy the beautiful surroundings!