Challenge underway to help animals in honor of Betty White

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Monday, January 17, 2022, would’ve marked the 100th birthday of beloved actress Betty White.

As a way to honor her legacy, a social media challenge gets underway today as a way to pay tribute to White’s love of animals.

If there’s one thing Betty White managed to make us all do, it was laugh.

The beloved actress died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday. So, to honor the last Golden Girl and comedy icon, her fans have organized a social media challenge that centers on her favorite cause, helping animals.

"With the Betty White challenge, it means that the shelters and rescues around the world around the country are going to get hopefully some monetary donations because medical bills are one of the biggest things that shelters have they do pile up," said Michele Rhoades, a volunteer at Animal Resource Center (ARC) of Bloomsburg.

Michele Rhoades often lends a hand at the ARC. It’s one of the countless nonprofit organizations hoping to benefit as part of the Betty White Challenge. Animal lovers of all kinds are encouraged to donate $5 to their favorite rescue or shelter in White’s name. Donations that Animal Resource Center volunteer Mattie Wilson says are coming at just the right time.

"Since the holiday season is over, a lot of people have donated a lot over the holidays, and we really appreciate that. This just gives us a chance to raise a little bit more money like Michele said for medical bills as well as supplies that we need at the shelter like cleaning supplies," explained Wilson.

If you do participate in Monday's online event, you’re encouraged to share your donation story on social media using the hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge. It's all to help the cause continue to go viral online.

As for the Animal Resource Center of Bloomsburg, in addition to Monday's event, they’re hoping to raise even more money to help care for their animals as part of an upcoming walk on tap for this Saturday in Columbia County.

Donation options

Venmo: Animal Resource Center Lori Winn

PayPal: Mary@nokillarc.org

Checks mailed to PO Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Amazon wish list

Chewy wish list

