Monroe County locals remember Betty White

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — American Icon, beloved actress, and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99, just a couple of weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.

"I've grown up watching her Golden Girls. I mean, I'm an 80s kid. So I've watched her in a lot of this. The Proposal and all the other stuff she's done, so It was hard. It was sad," said Jenny Cirillo of Bushkill.

White was set to premiere a one-night-only event to mark her 100th birthday.

"Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" was to be distributed by Fathom Events - being shown in select theatres nationwide on January 17, 2022.

Cinemark Stroud Mall in Stroud Township, near Stroudsburg, is one of the theatres set to premiere the movie.

A statement from the producers of the special reads: "We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure."

The trailblazing media icon started in television shows from the 1950s to a stint on "Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 70s, to her most well-known role as Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls" in the 80s and 90s.

"She was the comedic relief on the show, kind of like the ditsy blonde, and that's how I was introduced to the actress. I can't say I'm really shocked. I mean, she was an older actress. She's been getting on in years. We were looking forward 100th birthday. So it is quite ashamed that we didn't quite make that milestone," said Will Cuttler of Bushkill.

White's career had a remarkable second act, as she became more famous than ever in her later years with movies like 'The Proposal.'

Christine Keller says she distinctly remembers watching the Golden Girls every week.

"You know, growing up with my family, we'd watch Golden Girls. That was the thing. We would actually make a point watching that show when it was on every week, and it's so sad, you know to know that she's gone," said Christine Keller of East Stroudsburg.

Keller says the entertainment industry lost an icon.

"It makes you wonder because there aren't at least in my view as many iconic figures these days," Keller said. "You know, I think especially she's from a by-gone time that you know the nostalgia factor for me as I've gotten older has definitely increased, so I think it's just like you lost a family member almost you know."

As many reflect on her life, her fans believe she's looking down, saying one thing - Thank you for being a friend.