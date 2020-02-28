Leap Year Luau: New event hits Pottsville to help build all-inclusive playground for kids

It’s a little help -- Hawaiian style!

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A new event hitting Schuylkill County is creating warm vibes in Pottsville this weekend.

It all ties into the "Leap Year Luau" event, which Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted Friday morning.

The event falls on Saturday, February 29, also known as a leap day.

Organizers of the "Leap Year Luau" decided to hold the event on a leap day since the money raised benefits children with special needs. Research shows kids with special needs, including those with Down Syndrome, are born with an extra chromosome.

The event is spearheaded by Dustin's Adventureland, a 501c3 that's working to bring exciting things for handicap and special needs children in Schuylkill County. The organization also hosts the only Special Needs Egg Hunt in the county.

Quick facts about Leap Year Luau

WHAT: Leap Year Luau (event flier)

WHEN: Saturday, Saturday, February 29, 2020 -- Doors open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Amvets Post 180,1300 Seneca Street, Pottsville

COST: $10 donation - $15 includes food buffet.

TICKETS: You can get tickets ahead of time at this link. Note: the cost goes up slightly online due to processing fees.

Band Lineup