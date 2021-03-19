It's go time for Scranton Porch-Fest

Newswatch 16 has an update on a story we first brought you almost a month ago. Scranton's "Porch-Fest" launches this weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Patrick's Day may be behind us, but a new event aimed at bringing the city of Scranton together launches this weekend.

It all surrounds Scranton's Porch-Fest. The event came together as a way to lift people's spirits and spread good vibes after the city's annual March parade was postponed to September because of COVID.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shared the update Friday morning.

Ryan also highlighted how families can scope out people's decked-out porches as part of the fun including a "Harry Potter" themed vibe in Scranton's Hill Section.

Organizers describe it all as a "city-wide event, centered on community and diverse cultural history."

Those behind Scranton Porch-Fest got the idea during the pandemic from Mardi Gras or Yardi Gras events in New Orleans. Here's another story about it from WNEP's sister station WWL.