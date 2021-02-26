Ain't no party like a Scranton porch party! New event hits Electric City

Registration is now underway for a new event aimed at celebrating our Irish heritage throughout the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Although Scranton's annual St. Patrick's Parade is postponed this year until September because of the pandemic, it's not stopping people in the Electric City from getting creative to celebrate our Irish heritage.

It all ties into the new "Scranton Porch-Fest."

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the project on Friday.

Organizers are now signing folks up for this activity that organizers describe as a "city-wide event, centered on community and diverse cultural history."

Those behind it all are taking a cue from recent Mardi Gras or Yardi Gras events in New Orleans. Here's another story about it from WNEP's sister station WWL.

Register for Scranton's Porch-Fest

Porch-Fest will take place March 20 through 28, 2021, throughout the city of Scranton.

Basically, if you have a porch, storefront, yard, garden, or fence, you can join in the fun! The question is posed: "If you were to create your ideal St. Patrick's parade float, how would it look?"

Participants are encouraged to channel that concept and transform their area into this kind of vibe. Then, the porch-fest crew will help promote it for all to enjoy!

Per the event team: "Every home/business owner is 100% responsible for their own design and 100% responsible for any financial arrangement to artists/creatives they hire & so on."

This porch-fest is a special project by Scranton Fringe Festival.

Speaking of Scranton Fringe, the group is gearing up for a virtual event this weekend called: Fringe Fest on Animal Crossing. Essentially, it's a virtual arts festival via the video game Animal Crossing. It'll feature comics like Samantha Ruddy (as seen on Colbert show, Samantha Bee, etc.), award winning theatre artists D.T Burns - and so much more! It runs Friday through Sunday. You can find more info. and watch it all at this link.