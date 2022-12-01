'Home Alone 2' is Pennsylvania's most-popular 90s Christmas movie, survey finds

This year, the film is the second most googled out of all 50 states.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There's nothing better than cozying up with some hot cocoa, a warm blanket and a classic Christmas movie.

Pennsylvanians know exactly what they want to watch during the holiday season.

According to a recent report from CenturyLinkQuote, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" is the most searched '90s Christmas movie in the state this year.

"First, we gathered a list of 60 Christmas movies from the 1990s by referencing publications including ScreenRant, Ranker, Bustle, and PopSugar," the company said. "We then used Semrush to determine which 15 movies had the most overall search volume. Finally, we plugged those 15 titles into Google Trends and ranked them by state search volume in the last 12 months. "

Nine other states joined Pennsylvania in researching the "Home Alone" sequel the most. Its growing popularity moved the movie up to second place as it ranked third in 2021.