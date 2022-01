Due to the inclement weather expected over the weekend, PennDOT has issued temporary vehicle restrictions in Eastern PA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT has issued some temporary vehicle restrictions ahead of the snow expected in Eastern Pennsylvania.

No buses, RVs, or cars towing trailers are allowed on Interstate 80 from 380 to the New Jersey line.

The limitations are in place until conditions improve.

Those restrictions are also in place along some Interstates to our southeast.

