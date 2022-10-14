Report shows Pennsylvania is lagging in renewable energy growth across the country

The report says Pa. is 4th worst in the nation for percent growth in solar power.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — America produced three times as much renewable energy from solar and wind in 2021 compared to 2012 according to a report from PennEnvironment.

While the nationwide data is optimistic, the story in Pennsylvania is a little different. Wind energy has seen little growth in the state. Ellie Kerns, a climate change associate from PennEnvironment, tells FOX43 that Pennsylvania actually produces less wind energy today than it did in 2014.

While Pa. has seen some growth in electric vehicle sales and solar power, compared to the rest of the country, it's on the lower end of the spectrum. The report ranks Pa. as the 4th worst in the nation for percent growth in solar power.

Kerns says other states that have a long history of fossil fuel production similar to Pa. are making strides in renewable energy. Texas ranks 2nd for solar generation and Oklahoma ranks 3rd in top wind generation in the report.

“This progress should give Pennsylvanian’s the confidence we need to build on this nationwide momentum and really catch up with our neighbors," says Kerns.

BREAKING: Our new report #RenewablesOnTheRise with @FrontierGroupUS shows that renewable energy has more than tripped in the last decade, but Pennsylvania's growth lags behind the rest of the country.https://t.co/QrsQUtKzPP — PennEnvironment (@PennEnvironment) October 6, 2022

In a statement to FOX43, Deborah Klenotic from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said:

Interest in solar energy is growing. For example, under the Wolf administration, state government agencies began moving toward getting 50% of their electricity from in-state solar power beginning in early 2023. At PJM, the regional electricity transmission organization, the new-resources queue is full of solar projects proposed for Pennsylvania that would provide over 14 gigawatts (GW) of grid-scale solar, far more than any other resource.

Kerns is hopeful that incentives with the Inflation Reduction Act as well as proposed policies in the Pa. legislature can help push Pennsylvania towards even more growth in the renewable energy sector.

“We can spur clean energy in the Commonwealth through state policies, like updating Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Profile Standards (AEPS) to include more wind and solar, promoting community solar, increasing incentives for renewables, and setting the state on a path towards 100% renewable energy," she said.

Striving for a carbon emissions-free electric grid is a goal that DEP has as well. The department recommends legislative action to increase the AEPS to require 100% renewable energy for the electric grid in Pa. by 2050.