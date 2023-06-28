Vic Fangio Takes Over As The Dolphins New Defensive Coordinator

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — After 3 seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio spent 2022 as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. In February the Miami Dolphins hired Fangio to be their new Defensive Coordinator. “Yeah I mean they did a good job of learning what we are going to do schematically. I think that we have a group that is eager to play and eager to learn, eager to reach their potential and we have some good players on defense. We have to find some guys to fill in holes, but I am anxious for the season to get started,” said Vic. In round two of the recent NFL draft the Dolphins took Cam Smith the cornerback from South Carolina. He joins Jalen Ramsey who was traded for in March. He comes over from the LA Rams after winning a Super Bowl two years ago.

“Yeah I think that we have a good team and hopefully we can have a good season,” added Vic.



Coach Fangio will have his hands full this year in the AFC East. He now must deal with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets twice, Josh Allen and the Bills and you can never count out Coach Belichick and the Patriots.



“We are in a tough division and a tough conference. You must play the Jets twice, Buffalo twice and the Patriots twice and we will be up here playing the Eagles, so we have a lot of tough games but excited for the season,” again said Vic.



The Dolphins finished (9-8) a season ago and lost to the Bills in the Wild Card Round. Fangio could a difference maker for that defense.



“Coach Vic it's great to see him. A local guy here from Dunmore started back hard to believe back in 1979 as a linebacker coach with the Dunmore Bucks. Good to see him again and get to work with him was very special after watching his career and all of the great things that he did as a defensive coordinator in the NFL and college,” said Mike.



And Coach Fangio never forgets his hometown and playing for Coach Henzes at Dunmore.



“Yeah I saw him a couple of days ago. You know he is struggling right now but I am sure that he will continue to put up a good fight, but he is another Northeast treasure. His coaching career is unmatched by anyone here in the Northeast PA and I don't think that anyone will ever catch him and he was certainly a major influence on me,” said Vic.











