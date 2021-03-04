Trey Zabroski Scores 100th Career Goal Friday Night For The Comets

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Crestwood senior Trey Zabroski earned his 100th career goal on Friday, April 2 when Crestwood took on Tunkhannock in District II action. He currently sits at 100 goals and 87 assists for his high school career which includes two District Championships and a PIAA Quarterfinal and Semi-Final games.
Trey has been playing lacrosse since early grade school and has been a starting midfielder and attackman for the Comets where he is also a two-time, district runner up wrestler and soccer player. "Trey is a skilled ball handler who plays with passion and an unselfish attitude as demonstrated by his equal balance of goals and assists" states Crestwood Head Coach Brian Zabroski.
"Trey is a team player who we are counting on to provide leadership to many of our younger players who are joining the team this year" Zabroski adds.
Trey plans to continue his lacrosse career into college and will be making a decision on that path in the coming weeks.