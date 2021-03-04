Trey Zabroski Scores 100th Career Goal Friday Night For The Comets

Trey plays for the Crestwood Comets boys lacrosse team

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Crestwood senior Trey Zabroski earned his 100th career goal on Friday, April 2 when Crestwood took on Tunkhannock in District II action. He currently sits at 100 goals and 87 assists for his high school career which includes two District Championships and a PIAA Quarterfinal and Semi-Final games.

Trey has been playing lacrosse since early grade school and has been a starting midfielder and attackman for the Comets where he is also a two-time, district runner up wrestler and soccer player. "Trey is a skilled ball handler who plays with passion and an unselfish attitude as demonstrated by his equal balance of goals and assists" states Crestwood Head Coach Brian Zabroski.

"Trey is a team player who we are counting on to provide leadership to many of our younger players who are joining the team this year" Zabroski adds.