The 2021 League And District Champion Scranton Knights Return With Shields And Chandler In The Backcourt

Knights finished with an (11-2) record in the Lackawanna League in 2021

SCRANTON, Pa. — Tony Battaglia's backcourt is back. Jason Shields and Arvel Chandler. Both seniors returning for what they hope is another championship season.

"They are great. I mean like you said they are like two captains on floor. And everything that we ask them to do they do 100 percent.. Jason has become a team leader. He leads by example. He is one of the hardest working kids we have. And I can't say enough about Arvel. He has really blossomed into an amazing player and he gets better every year," said Tony.

"I am definitely looking forward to it. Like you said time does fly. I am definitely looking forward to college. I am looking forward to the season first," said Jason.

"It is great to be back out here. Me and Jason have been playing together for the last 3 years now throughout AAU and even at the park and stuff it's fun. I enjoy playing with all these guys and it's great to be back," said Arvel.

We'll the Knights had a record of (11-2) in the Lackawanna League last year, but it was that 14th game up against the Abington Heights Comets where they claimed the league title.

"Yeah if you don't take it seriously every game is important. If you take a break for a second you know teams in this league will jump on you," added Tony.

Abington Heights is always tough under legendary head coach Kenny Bianchi. You can say the same for Valley View and Scranton Prep. And the games with the Invaders are for bragging rights. Shields understands the importance.

"I think everyone knows what everyone has. So I mean every night you have to come out and play as hard as you can. There is no days off really every practice and every game. Practice prepares you for the games so we are just getting ready for that and the physical style and the toughness that the Lackawanna League plays with," again said Jason.