Shelley Duncan Begins His Manager Duties For The SWB RailRiders

Duncan played for the RailRiders and won a Governor's Cup championship in 2008

MOOSIC, Pa. — New Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan rose out of the home dugout for his first official practice at PNC Field on Wednesday. Duncan replaces Doug Davis after 3 seasons and becomes the 17th manager in franchise history.



Best known for making the catch in the 2008 Governor's Cup Championship series. The first one in franchise history for SWB Duncan was known for his hustle and charismatic personality on the field. That celebration in Durham is still a special moment in his career.



“That was a blast. There was some point during that season where all of us turned our mind-set. It went from individual mentality to let's try to win this thing and extend our season as long as possible. Those are some memories and really good relationships I will carry those times with me forever,” said Shelley.

Now Duncan starts a new adventure here in “AAA” after stops in” A” and “AA” as manager in the Diamondbacks system. And a field coordinator for the Blue Jays in 2018 and an analytics coordinator for the White Sox back in 2020.



“Pulling into the place brought back a lot of really good memories here. It was a fun 3 years that I had and maybe some of the best years of my career,” again said Shelley.



On that 2008 team with Shelley Duncan we're guys like Chris Stewart, Justin Christian, David Robertson and Ian Kennedy. That team was able to come together to win that Governor's Cup. Shelley Duncan is hoping this roster can do the same.



‘But what I want is these guys to be is themselves. I want them to be the best version of themselves. I needed to be that type of player to bring the most out of me. Some guys need to relax a little bit and I get that,” added Shelley.



Duncan played for Dave Miley over a span of 3 years. Certainly a few managerial things rubbed off.