Scranton Boys Rest Up Before District Playoffs

Knights Play in District II/IV Class 6A Subregional on Saturday

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton has the top seed in the District II/IV Class 6A Subregional bracket. They'll face the winner of Wednesday's Delaware Valley/Wilkes-Barre Area game on Saturday.

The Knights won the Lackawanna League Division I title last week with a win over Scranton Prep. The Cavaliers beat the Knights just a week earlier. Wallenpaupack was the only other team to beat them this season. Both were part of a stretch of 9 games in 13 days. So this time off is just what the doctor ordered.

"We definitely wanted that league championship," Scranton senior forward Jason Shields said. "That was our first goal coming into this season. Like you said, all this rest has really helped us. We haven't had much of it through these closing games. So, hopefully we're well-rested for Saturday and we can come out with the win."

"I think losing those games helped us learn," Scranton senior guard Arvel Chandler added. "I think it would be easy if we just won every game and we didn't know how it would feel to lose. So, I think losing helps us build and I think it's great for us."