Riverfront Sports Holds The Get Recruited Football Showcase Winter Event

185 athletes and over 60 college coaches attend this event

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Riverfront Sports Complex in Scranton played host to to the Get Recruited Showcase winter event.

The football staff from Valley View high-school served as timers and conducted various drills for players from all over the state of Pennsylvania.

A summer event attracted around 100 football players grades 9-12. This event was bigger and better.

"We have kids here from a lot of different areas and a lot of kids from our area so are hope is to get them seen by local colleges. And we have colleges all the way from Massachusetts so we are hoping that those colleges start recruiting our area more and gets them down and gets our kids into different schools and different parts of the country," said George.

Cougar wide receiver Colin Skeen ran the 40 and relished in the spotlight at least for one day.

"It's a great opportunity to get exposure and it's a great bunch of athletes here and it's a show as to what we can do and it's great that Valley View put this together for us," said Colin.

In the summer session combine up in Valley View around 30 college coaches there here there are 60 so double the amount and double the amount of kids. They are expecting over 185 kids here to show up for this combine.

"You are never going to get 60 colleges I don't think coming through any high-schools especially in the winter months in between seasons and finishing up and some teams have bowl games," added George.

"I am hoping to show what I have and hopefully someone will see what I have. I mean it's important to play college football-one with my family tradition everyone in my family has been playing forever so I want to continue the legacy," said Jordan.

Metrics mean a lot at this combine but meeting the college coaches adds a personal touch for both player and recruiter.

"At the end we have a college fair where they can meet and be greeted by some of the colleges that are here," again said George.

Events like this will continue locally in 2022.