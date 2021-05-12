Penn State to play Arkansas in Outback Bowl

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State will play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. They'll trade in the snow they saw in their last game in East Lansing, Michigan, for the sun in Tampa Bay, Florida, on January 1, 2022.
The last time Penn State played in the Outback Bowl was in January of 2011. The Nittany Lions had a chance to beat Florida, but Matt McGloin threw a late pick-6.
Fast forward 11 years, this will be the first-ever meeting between the Nittany Lions and Razorbacks - something James Franklin said is one of the best aspects of this bowl bid.
For as long as Penn State and Arkansas have been playing football, there's not too many things that you can say that's never happened before. So, I think that's cool," Franklin said over the phone is his first media availability since the announcement. "Obviously, being able to go to Tampa. We've got players from the state of Florida and specifically from Tampa and to be able to play a great game in a great venue that has tremendous history. So, I know at Penn State, and in the Lasch Building, we're excited for the opportunity, and I look forward to being able to spend some time with coach (Sam) Pittman and then have an opportunity to compete, which I think is going to be a heck of a game."