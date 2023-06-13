Are the Nuggets' championship hats misspelled?

A worldwide television audience saw the mistake as the Nuggets celebrated their first-ever NBA title.

DENVER — A piece of Denver Nuggets championship memorabilia is now an even bigger collector's item thanks to a misspelled word.

A worldwide television audience saw the spelling error as the Nuggets celebrated their first-ever NBA title Monday night on the court of Ball Arena.

The Nuggets' official NBA 2023 championship cap reads "Champians" instead of "Champions."

The mistake in the cursive script was noticed by viewers and questioned by social media users, but the winning team didn't seem to mind as the Nuggets ended their 47-year title drought.

The misspelled hats were also noticed by Nuggets fans and shoppers who flocked to Colorado stores for the latest championship memorabilia.

The Nuggets' team store at Ball Arena opened immediately for fans at Monday night's Game 5 as the team celebrated on the court in Denver.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened many stores in the Denver area immediately after the championship-clinching game. Dick's said its Colorado locations have the latest assortment of world champion merchandise including hats, shirts and sweatshirts.

Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with NBA championship gear.

The Nuggets will celebrate their new championship trophy with a parade and rally. Hundreds of thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The NBA championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then south all the way to Civic Center Park.

In addition to the parade, pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. Thursday with GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and Paws The Music performing live, as well as season highlight reels and live video from the parade.

At about noon, after the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a special program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions.

