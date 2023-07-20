The Pittsburgh Penguins want Erik Karlsson, but can they work out a trade with San Jose?

Kyle Dubas has been trying to get Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh since Day 1 on the job.

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Dubas appears to be doing all he can to bring Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh.

According to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, "Dubas identified Karlsson as part of his original plan, discussed with Fenway Sports Group, during the interview process with Pittsburgh" for the role of president of hockey operations.

It's believed the Carolina Hurricanes are also intent on trading for the reigning Norris Trophy winner, but Rossi adds the defenseman's preference is believed to be Pittsburgh.

And that's a swing the Penguins should take.

"This is a generational talent on defense even at his age," Penguins writer Jesse Marshall told Hunter Hodies on Locked on Penguins. "It'll be tough to replicate the exact same performance as last season (with the San Jose Sharks), but you can't deny the impact he has on a hockey team."

Karlsson's defensive presence is oft criticized, but what he brings offensively and to the power play is a net positive, Marshall adds.

Speaking of the power play, the quarterback role has typically been reserved for Kris Letang, but he and Sidney Crosby endorse a trade for Karlsson.

"Captain Sidney Crosby and top defenseman Kris Letang have endorsed acquiring Karlsson," Rossi wrote. "Letang would remain the Penguins’ No. 1 defenseman and work on the top pairing. He is willing to change his role on the top power-play unit so Karlsson could quarterback it."

So what's holding up a deal? The four years remaining on Karlsson's deal at a cap hit of $11.5 million, and working out a balance in compensation and retention in any deal.

Hodies already said there's one player the Penguins should not include in a package going the other way, and that's defenseman Marcus Pettersson.