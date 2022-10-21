Jim Thorpe Scores In The First Half To Win The Schuylkill League Girl's Soccer Championship 1-0

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — Olivia Rosenberger made some big saves in the first half for Jim Thorpe to preserve the 1-0 lead during the Schuylkill League Girl's Soccer Championship game against Pottsville on Thursday night at North Schuylkill Area High-School. The Lady Olympians took the early first half lead 1-0 off the foot of Alexis Marotto. She found the back of the goal early in the first half and that's all Jim Thorpe needed for the 1-0 win and the title.