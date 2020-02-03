Cavaliers React to 6th Straight District Title

Scranton Prep Capture District Championship for a 6th Consecutive Season

After winning a district championship, the Scranton Prep boys basketball team broke back into the latest edition of the Super 16 Countdown at No. 7.

The Cavaliers won the District II Class 4A Championship over Valley View over the weekend, marking the 6th straight title for the Cavs.

They'll face Susquehanna Township Friday in the opening round of states - after some well-deserved celebrating.

"There's a legacy here," Scranton Prep junior guard Gavin Bednarz explained. "We've won six in a row. So you just want to get it for the guys before you, get it for the guys next, get it for the guys on your team, get it for your schoolmates, your classmates, everyone really. We're playing our best basketball at the end of games right now and I think that's good for us going into the state tournament against tougher opponents. Really tough teams down there and I think we'll be ready."