The Mount Carmel Area Football Team, The Band, And The Cheerleaders Dealing With The COVID-19 Pandemic

High-school football heat acclimation period pushed back to August 24th

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — While the Mount Carmel Area football team continues their voluntary workouts the Red Tornado cheerleaders get in another practice. The return to school has been altered for these groups, fall sports has been pushed back and the class of 2021 is dealing with the weekly changes.

"It is not looking good right now to play. I just wanted to play one more time. If I got the opportunity to play in college it would of been great just to finish out my high-school experience you know what I mean," said Damon Dowkus.

"Growing up even in like elementary school, and going into middle school it's always that thing like you want to wear the red with the white stripe and finish out a Red Tornado and I didn't expect this to happen," said Reed Witkoski.

"If we don't have a crowd it's not going to be as fun, but we are still going to make the most of it, but it would be better if there was a crowd," said Claudia Morris.

"It's devastating to know that we can't be at the football games potentially for our senior year. We are kind of losing that opportunity to go," said Gia Yancoskie.

Head football coach John Darrah, band director Bernie Stellar and head cheer-leading coach Cassandra Niglio are dealing with the state's guidelines regarding outdoor capacity of no more than 250 people at high-school football games where fans, cheerleaders and the band are not permitted.

"We want to play football. We have followed all these guidelines and did what we we're supposed to do and did a good job with it, and didn't have any issues throughout the summer and fall is for football," said John Darrah.

"Yes many questions from parents. What is happening? Why are we preparing if we are not going to perform? But the chances are there that we will," said Bernie Stellar.

"So I mean it's definitely going to be devastating if we can't get out there and perform, but we are preparing for whatever seems to happen,:" said Cassandra Niglio.

Lots of changes going on with this Mount Carmel Area football team. The heat acclimation period has been pushed back, and the opener now in the state has been set for September 11th and this team is going through all the precautionary measures dealing with COVID-19 and when you talk to them all they want to do it play.

"Hopefully we have a season. I am feeling bad for the seniors. I mean this is their last go around," said Julien Stellar.