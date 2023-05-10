Here's when the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in the 2023 NLDS

Here's how to watch, when the games will be played and everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 National League Division Series.

PHILADELPHIA — The highly anticipated rematch is set: the Philadelphia Phillies are set to battle the Atlanta Braves again in the MLB Postseason.

The National League East Division rivals also faced off in the Division Series last season.

Of course, the Phillies took that series 3-1 en route to their 2022 National League Pennant.

Here's how to watch, when the games will be played and everything you need to know about the Phillies in the 2023 National League Division Series:

When will the Phillies play?

The first two games of the series are set to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Game One is Sat., Oct. 7 at 6:07 p.m. and Game Two is set for Mon., Oct. 9 at 6:07 p.m.

The series shifts back to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Games Three and Four, if necessary. They are set for Wed., Oct. 11 and Thurs., Oct. 12, respectively.

If the series needs a decisive Game Five, that will be played on Sat., Oct. 14.

Game times for the final three games of the series have not been released yet.

How can I watch the Phillies games?

The entire National League Division series will air on TBS.

Who is on the Phillies' postseason roster?

Here are the players projected to be on the Philadelphia Phillies' National League Division Series roster:

CATCHERS

INFIELDERS

OUTFIELDERS

Jake Cave



PITCHERS

Who are the Phillies playing?

Awaiting the Phillies are their rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

The team was the winningest in MLB this season, taking 104 contests and earning the National League East crown by 14 games over Philadelphia.

The Braves are led by MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr., who is the first Major League player to ever hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season.

In total, the Braves have 7 players who have hit over 20 home runs this season, and they led the Major Leagues in that category.

First baseman Matt Olson led MLB with 54 home runs in 2023.

Last year's N.L. Rookie of the Year, Michael Harris II, rebounded from a slow start to finish with a .293 average, and 18 home runs.

The lineup is arguably the deepest in baseball, with pop from every hitter.

On the mound, Atlanta is led by Spencer Strider, who won the most games in MLB this year, with 20.

However, the question marks begin to pile up after Strider, as lefty Max Fried has dealt with injury all season, and rookie Bryce Elder has struggled over his final starts of the season.

In the bullpen, the Braves boast experienced arms and can come at the Phillies from both the left and right-handed sides.

While pitching may be the team's weakness, it is certainly one of the better pitching staffs in all of baseball.

Due to the Braves' winning ways, the team earned a first round bye in the postseason and have been awaiting Philadelphia.

To stay sharp, the team has been playing simulated games in Atlanta.

Who is pitching for the Phillies?

The team has not announced its starters for the series yet.

However, lefty Ranger Suarez appears to be the likeliest option to start Game One of the series, as he did last year.

Based off days of rest and how the series lines up, it's possible that ace Zack Wheeler could start Game Two in Atlanta, followed by Aaron Nola in Game Three in Philadelphia.

Of course, these decisions aren't final until announced by the team.