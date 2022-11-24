Warriors Hit The Road To Play Northern Cambria In The 2022 State Playoffs

Canton travels to Mansion Park in Altoona to play Northern Cambria

TOWANDA, Pa. — Canton took advantage of the bye week to heal up and get ready for a state playoff run in "A". It also allowed their coaching staff to travel to Altoona and see Northern Cambria in person.

"We went to the game at Mansion Park a bunch of these coaches. We we're able to see them live which was really good. The week off was good for our guys. We are in better shape this year than we we're last year coming down the stretch health wise. It just gave them time to heal up and a couple days off to do what they wanted. Of course they like to hunt so they took some time to hunt. So it was kind of nice. It was odd to have a bye at this point but it was nice," said Tyler.

Canton comes into this game with only 1 loss that one at home earlier in the season to Jersey Shore 23-0 while Northern Cambria has 3 losses. So the Warriors are going to have to go on the road to Mansion Park in Altoona and pull off the win if they want to play in next week's Eastern Final.

"They are a very good passing team. And they are a really tough team obviously they made it this far. Every team at this point is going to be a tough team and we can't take them lightly and we have to come out execute and play good," said Weston.

"This is our last shot. We have been working hard for this and we are going to go out there and give it our all," said Riley.

The District IV champions are still the team to beat. Seniors like Weston Bellows, Hayden Ward and Riley Parker saw their season end last year at Mansion Park.

"We are excited. That is where we lost our states game last year so we are excited to get back there and hopefully get a win," said Hayden.

"It means a lot to us. Credit to our coaches. The coaches that help me and these players they worked hard all year. They are a great group of players and I give all of the credit to them," again said Tyler.