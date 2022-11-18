Susquehanna Hosts NCAA 1st Round Football Game Saturday At Noon Against Utica

River Hawks with first NCAA playoff game appearance since 2009

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Down the stretch Susquehanna played some of their best football knocking off Johns Hopkins and Muhlenberg to win the Centennial League Championship. Coach Perkovich hopes that momentum carries into Saturday's NCAA playoff contest against Utica.

FB | PLAYOFF NEWS!



We're in and we're HOSTING! Your River Hawk football team is into the field for the NCAA DIII National Championship and we'll host Utica next Saturday for our first round matchup! 🏈💪🔒#AllIn // #GoSU // #RiverHawkPride pic.twitter.com/HqUAKsFeLJ — Susquehanna Athletics (@GOSusqU) November 13, 2022

"I mean we just try to stay in the moment. That has been our motto win what's important now. So it's been something that we have been in. We've played this week the last 5 years now playing in the Bowl games and being able to prepare for those games obviously this one is different because it's survive and advance. It's now just not one and done," said Tom.

Players like Salvatore Gurnari from Hanover Area have never been in a playoff game-not even in Pop Warner so or him this is the ultimate prize.

"First playoff game ever. You know I'm really juiced up myself but the team is really focused. We are kind of playing it day-by-day like we have been doing this whole season," said Salvatore.

FB | RECORDS



Another River Hawk etched his name in the history books over the weekend, as kicker Elijah Hoffman hit a 32-yard field goal as the 32nd made field goal of his career, a new program record! Fitting, eh? 🏈🦶🏅#AllIn // #GoSU // #RiverHawkPride pic.twitter.com/ANeAVRRiC0 — Susquehanna Athletics (@GOSusqU) November 14, 2022

Elijah Hoffman on the other hand from Southern Columbia kicked himself into the River Hawks record books. 32 career field goals now that's #1 all-time and no stranger to the post-season. He played in 4 state finals for the Tigers.

"Just a great atmosphere. A lot of build-up from working hard all year and all off season to get to this point. Feels like a similar thing right now because trying to stay alive each game," said Elijah.

We'll this in the first NCAA playoff game appearance for Susquehanna since 2009 and the last undefeated season here was back in 1986, and for head coach Tom Perkovich he has really enjoyed having head coach Steve Briggs here lending his support.

"Yes Steve and I have kind of hit it off immediately when I got here in 2015. Our wives even started running together. I think that we have had a good relationship. He has been great from just being able to lean on a guy who was a head coach for a long time, and I know that he supports these guys and he loves Susquehanna football," added Tom.