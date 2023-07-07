Pennsylvania lawmakers renew push to legalize recreational marijuana

State lawmakers introduce new legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana use among adults and set the minimum consumption age to 21.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania lawmakers are making another push to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

State Senators Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia County) and Dan Laughlin (R-Erie County) have introduced Senate Bill 846 in another attempt to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth. The bill would allow recreational use among adults and set the minimum consumption age to 21.

"The time to end the prohibition on cannabis has come," said State Sen. Street.

A similar bill was co-sponsored by State Senators Street and Laughlin back in 2021, which failed to gain traction, however, they believe the timing is right now.

"It's being done around the country. I think the polling data all suggest Republicans, Democrats, rural people, urban people, people of all ethnic backgrounds support the legalization of cannabis," said State Sen. Street. "There's nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come."

In a statement, State Sen. Laughlin said: "Legalized adult use of marijuana is supported by an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians and this legislation accomplishes that while also ensuring safety and social equity."

The new legislation comes after Maryland officially legalized recreational marijuana on July 1.

Pa. lawmakers say the wave of legalization in neighboring states is highlighting a lost opportunity that could benefit taxpayers.

"We don't need to see revenue go to other states," said State Sen. Street. "It should stay in Pennsylvania so we can help Pennsylvania taxpayers."

In addition to increased tax revenue, lawmakers believe the bill would provide social and economic equity and increased safety to a growing marijuana industry.

"People have unfettered access to cannabis currently, so it's not like they don't get it, but they don't know what they're getting," Street continued. "We can't regulate it if we don't legalize it."