Pa. Senator David Arnold Jr. loses battle with brain cancer

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senator David J. Arnold, Jr. died Sunday, Jan. 17, after battling brain cancer, according to an announcement from the Senate Republican Communications Office.

Senator Arnold, who represented the 48th District, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.

In lieu of flowers, Senator Arnold’s family has requested that contributions may be directed to the Penn State Cancer Institute in his honor. Checks can be made payable to Penn State University and should include “Brain Cancer Institute Research” in the memo line.

Senate Republican Leaders expressed their condolences in a statement saying, "We join the residents of the 48th Senatorial District and all Pennsylvanians in mourning the passing of Senator Dave Arnold. We lost a good man and committed leader much too soon."

Governor Tom Wolf has also ordered the commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor the senator.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arnold family following the passing of Senator Dave Arnold,” Governor Wolf said. “Dave was a dedicated public servant and conscientious leader who put the people of his district first, always. He fought hard every day for his constituents, even while he was fighting a terrible disease. Our commonwealth has lost a great public servant.”

