x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

What's the coolest made-in-Pa. item? March madness-style bracket will determine a winner

From Asher's Chocolate Pretzels, to UTZ's Potato Chips, Hershey's Kisses and Duolingo, Pennsylvania has a ton of notable 2023 participants!
Credit: Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What is the greatest made-in-Pennsylvania product? A March madness-style bracket from the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry is attempting to answer that question. 

The Coolest Thing Made in PA. competition is celebrating the Commonwealth's storied history and continued leadership in manufacturing. 

From Asher's Chocolate Pretzels, to UTZ's Potato Chips, Hershey's Kisses and Duolingo, Pennsylvania has a ton of notable 2023 participants! 

The 32 companies included in this year's tournament will face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public voting on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page

Voting will begin on Tuesday, March 14 at noon. To view the full, printable bracket, click here

The full list of participants is as follows: 

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

March storm in Monroe County

Before You Leave, Check This Out