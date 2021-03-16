Scranton students prepare for return to classrooms

The Scranton School District set to begin hybrid learning schedule next month.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In March of 2020, schools across the state shut down for what was to be a two-week closure.

In Scranton, they're still not back to class.

Newswatch 16 talked to moms Jill Sweeney and Brandi Solomon on Zoom after they learned their kids, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, will be returning to class part-time next month.

Deborah Solomon is in sixth grade at West Scranton Intermediate School.

"To be honest, just being in the classroom and being around people because I haven't been around people in so long, so I really just want to be around people," she said.

Scranton students were supposed to return to class last week, but that was delayed as school officials addressed ventilation problems in some school buildings.

The moms said one whole year of virtual learning has taken a toll on their children's education, and it's also affected the whole family's mental and physical health.

"There's nothing easy about this. And if people remotely say, 'Oh, it's unicorns and butterflies. We're doing wonderful. My kids are doing this, my kids are doing that.' No, they're not. This is hard. It's hard, it's emotional, it's draining, and above all, it's scary," Solomon said.

Solomon and Sweeney told Newswatch 16 it is a bit easier knowing there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm hoping that the kids are excited. I'm hoping it's what they expected. I hope they get back off the school bus and miss me! Because this last year, I told my husband, that's what I've really appreciated this last year, is the time I've had with them. And the growth that I've seen them make, because I really feel that us as parents should be proud for what we've done for our children this past year," Sweeney said.