Scranton School District, Aramark giving families week's worth of groceries

Change in distribution for convenience and safety.

SCRANTON, Pa. — School children across the state have been home since mid-March.

That puts a lot of strain on needy families whose children are normally fed two meals a day at school.

The Scranton School District is aiming to make things a little easier on those parents.

Like most school districts in the state, the Scranton School District has been providing meals to students while they're at home.

For Chari Isley, that's meant running to each of her eleven kids' schools every day to get the food her family needs.

But now, it's one stop shopping.

"We have a large family so it's hard to go to one school, Isaac Tripp, and get the amount of lunches that we actually need. So, it's actually good that they're actually doing this," Isley said.

To further help families during this time, Aramark, the school district's food vendor, is giving out a weeks' worth of meals at a time along with some extra groceries.

Aramark told Newswatch 16 the change in distribution was for convenience and safety.

"Now what we've done is we have incorporated all of the days into one preparation day and one service day. And one of the reasons why we do that is to make sure we limit the amount of contact we have out in the community," said Precious Gilliard of Aramark Food Service.

The distributions take place at several schools in the city once a week.

It serves as a little reminder, that the schools are still looking out for their students.