Pennsylvania high court eyes how to pick House districts map

The court must make the final decision on how to draw the state's districts after Gov. Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature remain deadlocked.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justices on Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court are weighing how to pick a map of new congressional districts.

The justices listened to more than a dozen lawyers for five hours Friday each trying to persuade them that their proposed map is best.

Meanwhile, justices did not necessarily embrace a Republican-backed map recommended by a lower court judge, but viewed by Democrats as blatantly partisan. Rather, justices seemed to search for a non-partisan and neutral basis on which to select a map.