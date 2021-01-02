Dustin Diamond, Screech on 'Saved By The Bell,' dies at 44 after cancer battle

The "Saved by the Bell" star was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He was 44.

WASHINGTON — Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers on the sitcom "Saved by the Bell," died Monday after a battle with stage 4 cancer, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. He was 44.

"We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, due to carcinoma,” Diamond’s talent agency said in a statement to TVLine. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

His health greatly declined in the past week, according to a report from TMZ and Hollywood Reporter. Hollywood Reporter said he was receiving cancer treatments from an undisclosed Florida hospital.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Jan. 14, it was confirmed that Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

On top of his performance on "Saved by the Bell," Diamond also appeared in several other TV series like "Tom Goes to the Mayor," "Off Centre" and "Getting By," according to his IMDB page.

As the Associated Press noted in a 2014 profile, Diamond played "Screech" for a decade but then took on other projects -- including a combative appearance on the reality show "Celebrity Fit Club," in an effort to break away from his Bayside High School persona.

He later executive produced Lifetime TV's “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” and took part in the off-Broadway parody “Bayside! The Musical!" He played himself.