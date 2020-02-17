Hours of traffic, chaotic parking and food shortages were just the beginning, according to some upset fans.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game on Saturday between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings had some uh, hiccups if you will – and none of it had to do with the game itself other than the fact that the Avs lost.

The game, which took place at 6 p.m. at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy following a pregame festival in the parking lot, drew more than 43,000 fans. The stadium has a capacity of 46,692.

The problem, though, was actually getting into the game – and out.

"After I finally made it to the entry gate at the game at Falcon Field yesterday, nearly everyone, including people in their 70s, were stating that this already was the worst sporting experience IN THEIR LIFE," a man named Tony said in an email to 9NEWS. "Not just one person was saying this, everyone was saying it.

"We ended up paying $430 for 10 minutes while experiencing 6 hours of hell," he said, adding that it took him 2.5 hours to drive the last four miles to the stadium.

The 18-mile South Gap Project was only the beginning of traffic issues getting into the game. Crashes on Interstate 25 snarled southbound traffic, turning the one-hour drive from Denver to the stadium into almost three hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged drivers around 2 p.m. Saturday to leave as soon as possible if they had plans to get to the game. But for many, it was too late.

This video from the flyover shows lines of traffic making their way (sort of) into the complex:

Once on Air Force property, traffic was at a near standstill for hours leading up to and during the game – some not making it into the stadium until the third period.

Fans took to Twitter to share their experiences, pointing out that some people began abandoning their cars in an attempt to get to the game.

Videos also show no rhyme or reason in the parking lots, in what eventually became a very dark mess of mud, snow and intoxicated people trying to find cell service when the game was over.

Even Woody Paige had a few words to say:

Food and drinks

Word on Twitter and around the stadium (I was there!) was there was a shortage of food and alcohol to top everything off.

Rideshare service

The event touted rideshare services would be available, and indeed there were signs for drop-off and pickup. But fans said they were wandering around in the dark parking lots trying to find service to order rides after the game. But there wasn't any service and a lot of people found themselves stranded.

Fyre Fest?

And I must mention, people are calling the experience the "sports version of the Fyre Festival."

There's some hope

One fan said while things "went very poorly," she connected with some great people who helped: