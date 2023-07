Officials said they discovered the two missing inmates after a jail count Friday morning.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from a state prison in Texarkana Friday evening.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, Wayde Burton Land and JC Lee Kirby escaped the Bi-State Jail on foot. Surveillance footage shows the men were travelling west towards Texas Boulevard.

Officials said the prison guards discovered the two missing inmates after a jail count Friday morning.

Land and Kirby were wearing street clothes when they escaped, officials said.