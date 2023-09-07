Police provide new details in search for murder suspect Michael Burham

Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday said they've found stockpiles and campsites that they believe are connected to Burham.

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. — In the search for murder suspect Michael Burham, Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday said they've found stockpiles of supplies and campsites that they believe are connected to Burham.

However, state police declined to say where they found them. The manhant has expanded to Allegheny National Forest, which is south of Warren, where he escaped from the county jail.

"It supports what we've said all along that he's prepared, as a survivalist in the past, and tried to be ready, if you will, to spend time in the woods," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Investigators said they believe that Burham may be armed because of his previous behaviors. He should not be approached because law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous. People in the area are advised to keep all doors locked.

If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you're asked to call 716-483-8477.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering a $7,500 reward, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.