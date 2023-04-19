Bowdoin homicide victims identified as alleged shooter's parents and their friends. The three injured on I-295 have also been identified.

BOWDOIN, Maine — Law enforcement officials Wednesday provided more information about a gunman they say killed four people in a home in Bowdoin and then shot three others randomly on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, has been charged with four counts of murder and is currently being held without bail, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Bowdoin homicide victims have been identified as the suspect's parents, 62-year-old Cynthia Eaton and 66-year-old David Eaton, and their friends, 72-year-old Robert Eger and 62-year-old Patricia Eger, officials said.

All four of the victims died of gunshot wounds, the release stated. They were found dead at the Egers' home at 1459 Augusta Road in Bowdoin shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a family member requested a wellness check. The Egers and Cynthia Eaton were found dead in the house, and David Eaton was found dead in the Egers' barn, the release stated.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., multiple people and vehicle were hit by gunfire on I-295 in Yarmouth. One northbound vehicle was struck and three southbound vehicles were struck, the release stated.

Transported to a hospital from the Yarmouth scene were Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children: Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25. All three are Bowdoinham residents, according to officials.

Paige was in critical condition as of Wednesday, according to officials. Sean and Justin Halsey suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police conducted searches between southbound mile marker 17 and the southbound off ramp at Exit 15. As a result of the searches, Joseph Eaton was detained around 10:50 a.m., the release stated.

Eaton was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was medically cleared, and then taken to the Portland Police Department, officials said. He was then taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Eaton had previously been released Friday from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, where he had been sentenced in March 2021, originally on a probation violation related to a previous crime, according to Anna Black, director of governmental affairs for the Maine Department of Corrections. Upon his release, Cynthia Eaton met him at the prison and brought him to Bowdoin to stay with family friends Patricia and Robert Eger, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.