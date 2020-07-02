x
nation-world

Iowa caucus: Democrats announce next steps to ensure results are accurate

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the results showed Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders at a virtual tie for statewide delegate equivalents.

Leaders from the Iowa Democratic Party have announced the next steps to make sure data from the 2020 caucuses are accurate.

This comes amid a debacle with the results that has drawn the ire of Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the results currently show former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg won the most statewide delegate equivalents over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 564 to 562. 

In a press release Friday, the IDP said they have provided campaigns an opportunity to submit evidence of inconsistencies between data reported and the results for correction.

Credit: AP Photos/Charlie Neibergall and Andrew Harnik
Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The deadline for this is Saturday at noon.

In addition, leaders said its Recanvass/Recount Committee voted unanimously to extend the deadline for a campaign to file a request for recanvass or recount from Friday at noon to Monday at noon.

IDP chair Troy Price said an independent investigation of what happened is necessary once results are finalized. 