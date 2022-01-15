Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" at Congregation Beth Israel.

Law enforcement agencies have responded to a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, are on the scene at the Jewish synagogue, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road near Tinker Road and State Highway 121.

The call to Colleyville police came at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday. FBI officers have since taken the lead of the investigation and its operations.

Colleyville PD spokeswoman Sgt. Dara Nelson confirmed to WFAA that no one has been hurt inside of Congregation Beth Israel at this time.

A White House official has also confirmed that the White House is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the Dallas Police Department is deploying additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution.

On Saturday morning, as SWAT officers responded to the hostage situation inside of the synagogue, police began evacuating residents near the immediate area of the scene within the Dallas suburb.

The Colleyville Police Department first publicly tweeted about the situation shortly after 11:30 a.m., saying they were "conducting SWAT operations." The scene was still active at 3 p.m.

Police continue to ask that people avoid the area.

A Facebook livestream from the Congregation Beth Israel had as many as 8,000 viewers before it was cut shortly before 2 p.m. The fixed-camera shot showed the pulpit of the synagogue, and the faint voice of a man could be heard in the background. The footage did not show any other activity within the building.

Colleyville police said they were aware of the livestream.

Saturday is Shabbat, the day of the Sabbath, in the Jewish faith. Congregation Beth Israel hosts Shabbat services every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Some officers and police vehicles were staging at nearby Colleyville Middle School. There was no active incident there, but officers in tactical gear could be seen gathering in the parking lot.