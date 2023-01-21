'Excited as eloping teenagers': Buzz Aldrin, 93, announces marriage

Aldrin said he and his "longtime love" tied the knot in a small, private ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

Buzz Aldrin made a surprise announcement on his 93rd birthday: The famed astronaut got married.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot." Aldrin said on social media Friday. He said the duo had a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles and are "as excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin shared photos from the ceremony, showing himself in a suit decorated with a medal and badges. Faur wore a lacy, glittering white dress.

According to Faur's LinkedIn page, she has worked as executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures since 2019. The couple has shared photos together for several years, with Aldrin calling Faur his "partner and best friend" in a 2020 Facebook post.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

The two were photographed holding hands at a 2019 visit to the Kennedy Space Center in recognition of the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

Aldrin became the second astronaut — after Neil Armstrong — to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969. Armstrong, who died in 2012, famously declared that it was "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Armstrong and Aldrin's first steps on the moon were watched by hundreds of millions, but one of Aldrin's other milestones is a little less well-known. NASA credits Aldrin with the first "selfie" in space during the 1966 Gemini 12 orbital mission.

Aldrin left NASA in 1971 and continued to advocate for further space exploration, particularly a manned mission to Mars.