American casualties in Afghan military mission, US official says

There are multiple American casualties, but the number and the extent of the injuries aren't immediately known.

KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. military says American and Afghan military personnel have been fired on while conducting an operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, and one official says there are U.S. casualties.

The official says several U.S. personnel were either injured or killed, but the exact number and other details are not available.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

A U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan says in a statement only that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were "engaged by direct firing."

The Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate both operate in eastern Nangarhar.