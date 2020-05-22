Tunkhannock back in business

It was cause for celebration for both business owners and their customers as Wyoming County officially moved into the yellow phase.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Welcome signs of life were everywhere on the streets of Tunkhannock, including balloons, music, and storewide sales.

"It's been a long time coming," Mark Monsey said.

We interviewed Mark Monsey, owner of Greenwood's Furniture, a few weeks ago when Wyoming County was still in the red phase and he was worried about his financial future.

This time around it was a different story. The only time he wasn't busy helping customers was when he was talking to us.

"People are out and about, it's the long weekend. And obviously, people have nothing else to do, they can't go to the restaurants, parade's been canceled, the chicken barbecue's been canceled, baseball and sports have been canceled, so yes, we've been very busy."

Over at Monzie's Floral Design, owner Monica Labar was so used to only doing contactless flower deliveries that she was almost startled when a customer walked through the front door.

"It's been exciting," Labar said. "We've missed our neighbors, we've missed our customers, so we're excited to get back to business and see everybody again."

While reopening their stores certainly feels good for business owners, it also feels goods for customers who are excited to get back out again and support their local businesses.

Pete Babcock and his wife have been shopping at Greenwood's Furniture for about 50 years. On the agenda for the couple is a new bed and a new love seat.

There are still social distancing guidelines in place at the furniture store. The owner is trying to limit it to one family inside at a time, masks and gloves are available for customers, and everything is getting sanitized after each customer leaves.