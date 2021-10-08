SUV plunges into lake in Wyoming County

Crews pulled an SUV from Lake Winola in Wyoming County early Tuesday morning.

LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — Dive teams and firefighters were called to a lake in Wyoming County after an SUV wound up in the water.

This all started a little before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

An SUV plunged into Lake Winola along Route 307, about midway between Scranton and Tunkhannock.

Firefighters and dive teams from Wyoming and Lackawanna Counties were called here.

Firefighters haven't said how the vehicle wound up in the water, but it was retrieved and is back on land.

As for the two people who were inside when the SUV hit the water, they somehow made it out of the SUV.