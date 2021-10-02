Shadowbrook offering 'staycations'

Couples looking to get away for Valentine's Day don't have to travel far. Due to the pandemic, some hotels are trying to attract locals to come for "staycations."

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock wants people who live nearby to know you don't have to board a plane to enjoy a vacation. A romantic night in a quiet hotel could be just a half-hour away.

Shadowbrook is trying to sell its rural setting as a COVID-friendly destination for people who live in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area.

"I feel like would be more comfortable in our setting, just because it is a small town. It's quieter, and you don't get that hustle and bustle that people are kind of concerned about right now with COVID going on. So we're trying to really hone in on those areas and pull them to us and let them know that we're just a hop, skip, and a jump away! We're kind of the hidden gem in the Endless Mountains," said Shadowbrook's Lauren Jenkins.

Even if they're just coming from a few minutes up the road in Tunkhannock, for example, people are just excited to get out of the house and have a change of scenery.

"My husband and I, we had our own little staycation a few weeks ago. Randomly, we just decided we wanted to get a hotel room, get out of the house for the night. We had dinner and then stayed the night in a hotel. It made it feel like we were on vacation."

Shadowbrook is almost fully booked up this weekend with couples looking to spend Valentine's Day with a bottle of wine and a box of homemade chocolates. That's what's included in the resort's holiday package.