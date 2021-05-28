Fishing tournament honors fallen veterans

The event was not only a fundraiser but a way to showcase one group's healing mission for veterans across the nation.

This may look like a stream of possibilities for anglers, but in reality, the serene stream is a place of solace.

Patriots Cove is an 18-acre refuge outside of Noxen for respite and healing for injured veterans, first responders and their spouses.

It's not just a haven for those in Pennsylvania, but all across the country.

Jeff Swire started this organization after his own experience serving in the military.

"I knew what it was like to be sick, and in pain, and miserable in my life, and wanting to share some kind of healing with my brothers and sisters," said Swire, co-founder and president of Patriots Cove.

The 3rd Annual "Fish for the Fallen" tournament is a major fundraiser for the non-profit group, but there's more to this event than catching and releasing a few fish.

It's a way to say thank you this Memorial Day weekend.

"We fish in honor of veterans and first responders, male, and female that have lost their life on our behalf," said Swire.

Each team taking part in the tournament represented a veteran or first responder who was killed in the line of duty.

"It's a great day, the weather has held out, yeah we're catching some fish, everyone's having a good time, and each of the fallen who were represented during the tournament, were remembered with a special dedication ceremony," said Chad Johnson, a volunteer with Patriots Cove.

Memorial bricks will also be placed along this walk of honor, so these heroes will forever be part of Patriots Cove.

"It's not about us as an organization, it's about the men and women whom we serve. That's the key. As long as we keep it about them and not about us, we'll have a place to serve for years to come," said Swire.

And those who were lucky enough to make a catch, are proud just to be taking part in the heartfelt event.

"I'm not a first responder, I'm not ex-military but for someone like me to just give a little bit of my time back and help out, serve those who have served and in a lot of cases given the entirety of their lives to serving," said Johnson.

The top three teams took home a trophy and a custom-made fly rod.