WAYMART, Pa. — Authorities in the Poconos are looking for two women who they say ran a food stamp for drugs scam.

Brandy Marienschek, who is from Lackawanna County, and Tamara Fletcher, from Wayne County, face a number of charges.

Detectives in Wayne County say Fletcher exchanged her food stamps in exchange for drugs Marienschek was selling.

Marienschek also faces drug charges.