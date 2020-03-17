State liquor stores closing indefinitely tonight

Shoppers in Wayne County stocked up before the closure. There is no word when stores will reopen.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It was not exactly a surprising sight at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits near Honesdsale, after an announcement that many thought might be coming. On Tuesday, the lines were long, the aisles were crowded, and the shelves were dwindling.

"I think toilet paper is more essential, but what are you going to do, people like their wine," said Patricia Eddings, Honesdale.

Shortly after Governor Tom Wolf called for all non essential businesses to close, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board made the announcement. Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers across the state will close Tuesday at 9pm.

"That's why I came early. I figured right after everyone is done work, it'll be really crowded," said Paul Gault, Honesdale.

So of course, folks in Wayne County are stocking up, and not even just for themselves.

"My neighbor just texted me and said get this, this, this and this. So that's most of this. The rest of this me and my wife are going to drink," said William Mason, Damascus.

"I'm buying for the neighborhood. I got a list from all my friends in the neighborhood, especially the older ones who didn't want to come out. I'm here for them, as well as one for me," added Nancy Fleming, Honesdale.

Right now, there is no word on when the stores will reopen. So customers were not just buying one or two bottles.

"We're stocking up for 14 or maybe a month. My neighbor is stocking up for eternity," Mason said.

"Should buy a case, but the beer store is still open so that's good," said Gary Wegrzyn, Honesdale.

Governor Wolf has also ordered all restaurants and bars close their dine in facilities to help stop the spread of the virus. The PA Liquor Control Board says online sales have already ended.

But remember, wine is still for sale in Pennsylvania supermarkets.