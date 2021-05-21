x
Wayne County

Skeletal remains found in Wayne County, foul play suspected

The bones were found Tuesday in Damascus Township.
MILANVILLE, Pa. — Human skeletal remains were found this week in a wooded area of Wayne County.

The bones were discovered Tuesday in the Milanville area of Damascus Township, near the New York state line.

State police suspect foul play and say the remains appear to have been there for close to 20 years.

A forensic anthropologist determined these remains are of a middle-aged white female.

Complete forensic testing is being done at multiple laboratories across the country.

State police in Honesdale are leading the investigation.

