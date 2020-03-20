Loading Wayne County waterways with trout

The statewide opening day for trout fishing is April 18.

PROMPTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced this week it is delaying the start of trout season in southeastern Pennsylvania. Now there's a statewide opening day on April 18.

Members of the Fish and Boat Commission and hatchery personnel were out along the west branch of the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County on Friday stocking trout.

"We are happy to be getting out here and providing this service to the fisherman in the state," said Bryan Bendock, Fish and Boat Commission.

They've been hustling to get all the fish distributed to their designated locations, even doubling up on releases.

"To have them accessible by the fishermen, licensed buying public, just in case it comes to the worst possible scenario where our hatchery personnel or field personnel get sick, we want to get the fish out to the public."

Even stocking day has changed amid the threat of the coronavirus. Normally, there would be plenty of people including kids out helping put the fish in the river for opening day.

Bednock says normally many people show up to help and teach their kids about the fish to get a hands-on experience, but that didn't happen this year.

"The fish are very nice looking and there's some very big fish like in the four-to six-pound range and the coloration is outstanding."

You don't have to wait until trout season. Lots of other fish can be caught year-round and it's a quarantine-friendly sport.

"The people can move around the streams and find their own spot away from others if they so choose," Bendock said.